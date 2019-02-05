Pradeep Peshkar gets Udyam Kaustubh award

Nashik: Pradip Peshkar, a prominent industrialist was honoured with the prestigious Udyam Kaustubh award by Brahmin Business Network Global (BBNG). He was conferred the award at the BBNG national conference held at Thane, by Shrikant Bhartiya, OSD to the Chief Minister.

Prasnna Patwardhan, Ajit Marathe, BBNG founder Shripad Kulkarni, Mukund Kulkarni and Viraj Lomte were also present. Pradeep Peshkar has been associated with the industry sector for many years and has been working to solve the problems of industrial sector of Nashik.

Many eminent speaker like Avinash Dharmadhikari Mrugantak Paranjape, Sanjay Dhavalikar and Sivananda Apparaaj guided those entrepreneurs who were present. Earlier, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar inaugurated the conference.

Sanjay Londhe of Ashoka Buildcon, Atul Kulkarni were also present. More than 500 businessmen from across the country participated in this conference.