Practice test to be available on CET portal

Nashik : The Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducts CET tests for various admission processes. The students are new to the format of the CET examination. To make them familiar with the examination the CET cell has decided to conduct practice tests. The CET cell will make available the exam papers of the CET examinations online on their web portal.

Last year the cell conducted mock test for the MHT-CET examination, on same grounds, this question papers will be made available. The CET cell has already published a CET test schedule for 14 examinations on its portal. The most important MHT-CET will be conducted from April 13 to April 23, MBA-CET will be conducted on 14 and 15 March, LLB three years CET will be conducted on 28 June and for Five years BALLB the CET test has been organized on April 12.

The MHT CET is very important for the students willing to tech admission in technical field like Engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, fisheries and diary technology. The PCMB group CET examination has been cancelled this year too, so it will increase the number of students in MHT- CET. The competition is expected to increase due to the move.