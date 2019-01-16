Prabodhini family pays tribute to Rajanitai Limaye on her first memorial day

Pooja Tipre / Nashik: Prabodhini Trust organized a programme of “Darwal Rajanigandhacha” in the first memory of Rajanitai Limaye at Shankaracharya Dr Kurtkoti Hall. The programme was presided by Nilima Pawar. Poet Kishor Pathak presided as a guest and Sandhya Devrukhkar present as a special guest.

On this occasion, Gautam Limaye who is a specially abled son of Rajanitai presented an emotional song. Visually impaired Kedar Kulkarni accompanied on harmonium and school teacher Anita Rahalkar accompanied on tabla.

On this occasion, Gitanjali Hatangadi, daughter of Rajanitai expressed her emotions about the work and life of her mother. Neelima Pawar and other guests also recollected and appreciated the work done for the specially abled by Rajanitai.

The trust felicitated Sunita Mahale who started a school for a specialy abled children with the inspiration of Rajanitai, with the first Rajanitai Limaye memory award. The programme was anchored by Rohini Achwal. Shobha Bilande proposed the vote of thanks. Many students of Prabodhini Vidyamandir, parents and others were present.

On this occasion, some people shared their memories about Rajanitai with Deshdoot Times.

I learnt many things from Rajanitai. She strived to make these specially abled children independent by educating them with many skills. She was my Guru.

She has immensely contributed to inclusive, integrated and special education. Those who took the training of special teachers from her are carrying her work forward. Mahesh Jarandkar, special teacher and first superintendent of Prabodhini Hostel at Ambad.

I have witnessed Rajanitai’s work right from the inception of Probodhini Vidyamandir and it is phenomenal. She was a loveable person. She was the mother of Prabodhini family. She recognized each and every person’s good qualities and their contributions to work.

– Niranjan Oak