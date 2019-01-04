Power action committee gives a call for strike on Monday

Nashik: Electricity employees-engineer association joint action committee has warned to observe a token strike for 24-hour on January 7 in a memorandum.

The action committee is taking follow up with the management for the last two years over pending issues of employees, engineers and officers in all four electricity companies and energy-industry policy. The meetings were held from time to time. Negotiations were also held at the minister and management level also. However, it has not been implemented.

The meeting of the action committee took place at Pune in December. At that time disappointment against the government was expressed. It has also been decided to call a 24-hour strike on January 7. Bring proposed restructuring in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd after inclusion of suggestions by associations, while implementing staff set up in MAHATRANSCO those posts which have been sanctioned earlier should not be reduced, the government and management should stop the privatization policy, do not give Malegaon, Mumbra, Shill, Kalwa divisions to private companies on franchisees basis, recruit vacant posts in three companies, hold discussions with association over restructuring of transfer policy and will implement it then, make workers working on contractual and outsourcing basis permanent, apply equal work, equal wage principle by the Supreme Court ruling, to stop the shutdown of 210 MW sets and apply old pension scheme to all employees, the memorandum mentioned.

The copies of the memorandum have been given to the Chief Minister and head offices of MSEB Holding, MSEDCL, MAHAGENCO, MAHATRANSCO.