हम झुकेंगे नहीं, हमारी सरकार गिरेगी भी नहीं; संजय राऊत

Since last few days,thr r slanderous allegations agnst me & my family.Centrl agencs r nt only bng misused bt r also getting defamed bcoz of thos spreading lies.These 'serial liars' wil soon face legal music.



& Remember:

Neithr wil our govt fall nor shall I bow!

Jai Maharashtra! pic.twitter.com/AAOzgztjIf