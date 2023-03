ठाकरे पिता-पुत्रांसह संजय राऊतांना दिल्ली हायकोर्टाचं समन्स... प्रकरण काय?

Delhi High Court issues summons to Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray in a civil defamation suit filed by Eknath Shinde faction leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale. The Court has also issued summons to Sanjay Raut also in the suit. The next date of hearing is April 17. pic.twitter.com/0L0jN54jbV