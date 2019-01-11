Polio vaccination drive on Feb 3: Target to administer dose to 4.13 lakh children

Nashik: India has been declared as a polio-free country and next phase of national pulse polio vaccination drive will begin soon. As a part of this, a polio vaccination drive will be conducted across the district on February 3.

The health department has a target to administer polio dose to 4,13,076 children below five years, informed district civil surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale. A meeting to review preparedness for making this national polio vaccination drive at the district collectorate on Friday.

Dr. Jagdale informed this during the meeting. He also issued instructions to the concerned. The health department in the district has started preparations for this. A total of 3,171 booths will be set up in the district for this drive.

Three employees will be appointed at a single booth each. A total of 8,110 employees will take efforts for the success of this drive. Employees will visit households to administer the dose to those children who will remain without administration of the dose. 2485 employees have been appointed for this.

506 supervisors will monitor this drive. A total of 117 mobile teams have been appointed to administer the dose to children at public places like railway station and bus stand. Dr. Jagdale instructed the health mechanism to take meetings at taluka level for accurate planning of the drive.

Though the health department has an important role in the drive, help from other departments will be sought to implement the drive and for its success, Dr. Jagdale also informed.

Appointment of 117 mobile teams

This time 117 mobile teams have been appointed. Earlier, citizens had to visit anganwadi, primary school or health centre to vaccinate their children. Now, mobile teams will reach suburban areas in the city and remote areas in rural part to vaccinate the children.