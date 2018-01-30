Polio dose administered to 1.5 lakh children

Nashik: The polio dose was administered to 1.41 lakh children at 693 booths in city during pulse polio drive conducted by Nashik Municipal Corporation under guidance of state health department.

The drive was inaugurated by Mayor Ranjana Bhansi at Indira Gandhi hospital in Panchavati. Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, NMC standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde, opposition leader Ajay Boraste, chairperson of Panchavati divisional prabhag committee Priyanka Mane, corporator Vimal Patil, other corporators and officials were also present.

86 transit teams, 40 mobile squads and 8 night teams were appointed for this drive. Total 2041 employees, 157 supervisors, resident medical officer (external), RCH nodal officer, chief medical officer and medical officer were appointed as prabhag officers.

NMC, RCH medical officer, nurses, employees, divisional officer, private assistant nurses, ICDS nurses, NMC anganwadi employees, assistants, medical college, nursing college students, other charity organisations, Rotary Club, Lions Club, NMC education board, district malaria department and private medical professional took part in the drive.