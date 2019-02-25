Breaking : नगरच्या पोलीस अधीक्षकपदी इशू सिंधू

अहमदनगर – पोलिस अधीक्षक रंजनकुमार शर्मा ह्यांची बदली झाली असून त्यांच्या जागेवर इशू सिंधू हे नगरचे नवीन पोलीस अधीक्षक असतील. ते सध्या नवी दिल्ली येथे महाराष्ट्र निवासी उपायुक्त होते. उपायुक्त सिंधू यांनी यापूर्वी औरंगाबाद ग्रामीण पोलिस अधीक्षक, नागपूर पोलिस उपायुक्त, जळगाव अप्पर पोलिस अधीक्षकपदी काम केले आहे. दरम्यान नगरचे पोलीस अधीक्षक शर्मा यांची नागपूर येथे पोलिस अधीक्षक CID म्हणून बदली करण्यात आली आहे.

