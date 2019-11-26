Police to verify traders

NASHIK:

The percentage of cheating of grape, tomato and onion producing farmers in the district is higher. To curb this police will verify those traders coming from outside. It will b responsibility of Police Patil in respective villages and market committee of the concerned area to give information if there is new trader, informed district superintendent of police Dr Arti Singh in a media briefing on Monday.

She said that police will prepare new forms to prevent cheating incidents of farmers in next few days and it is mandatory for a trader who will come outside from the district to take this form from the police station and fill it. Police will conduct a minute probe into his individual and professional life and will maintain a record of his important documents including aadhar card. If such traders cheat farmers, it will be easy to catch them and to recover the amount from them.

However, farmers before selling their agriculture produce to any trader should give information about that to the concerned police station and try to verify him. Police will conduct his inquiry and will give information in case offences regarding cheating have been registered against them. Farmers and police should jointly take efforts to curb cheating incidents, Dr Singh urged.