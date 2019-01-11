Police to act against tobacco and cigarette sellers near schools-colleges

Nashik: There is a ban on the sale of cigarette, gutkha and other tobacco products in the 100-metre area of schools and colleges. If anyone found selling tobacco products violating the ban, an action under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act or COTPA, warned Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade.

People should also take part in this drive and give information about those selling tobacco products illegally, he urged. The rural police have undertaken a direct drive to take action against those who involve into the illegal sale of tobacco products under the COTPA.

A special training session was held at Nashik rural police headquarter under SP Darade, deputy superintendent of police Suresh Jadhav and police inspector Ashok Karpe. Oncologist Dr. Shailesh Bondarde gave information about oral cancer due to tobacco.

Maharashtra state manager of Sambhandh health foundation Devidas Shinde gave training about sections of COTPA, action and its effective implementation to Nashik rural police.

Of the all types of cancer, 50% cancer and 90% oral cancers occur due to tobacco consumption.

Those patients who have undergone cancer surgery, they become depressed. 50% patients out of them cannot survive more than 1 year. It is important to curb the sale of tobacco instead of worry over tobacco consumption, said Dr. Bondarde while providing his guidance.