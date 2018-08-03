Police take action against 350 vehicle owners

Nashik: The city traffic branch and social organisations have undertaken a project with an initiative by the Police Commissioner to curb the rise in accident deaths. The police sealed boundary areas in the city and penalised hundreds of vehicle owners for violation of traffic rules.

On the other hand activists of social organisations created awareness among vehicle owners about traffic rules. As Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal created awareness on large scale, the number of accidents decreased last year. Nashik topped state in this, but following increase in number of accidents and accidental deaths, the Police Commissioner has undertaken a drive again.

The four sections of the city traffic police are taking action to reduce number of accidents on regular basis. The traffic personnel sealed nakas at eight locations in central part of the city. As many as 350 two-wheeler owners were penalised for not wearing helmets. Police also took action against those vehicle owners who violated the traffic rules.

Police sealed City Centre Mall Chowk, Mico Circle, ABB Circle, Jehan Circle, Chowk near BYK College, near petrol pump, KTHM college, Mumbai Naka and Krishi Nagar jogging track. The same action was taken two-three days ago, but roads in single area was not targeted.

Action was especially taken against those vehicle owners who did not wear helmets, ACP Devre made it clear. Office bearers and activists of various social organisations were present at every location. They created awareness about traffic rules and fatal accidents.

The number of accidents and accidental deaths are increasing. Such action will be taken on regular basis to keep them under control, informed Police Commissioner Dr. Singal. He himself took action against two-wheeler owners near Sadhbhavana petrol pump and provided his guidance to youths about traffic rules.