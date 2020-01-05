Police stations to look clean

Nashik: City Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil has taken an initiative in clearing police stations of unclaimed vehicles and police have started to trace owners of the vehicles. They have succeeded in tracing owners of 111 unclaimed vehicles in Panchavati police station.

Unclaimed vehicles that have been seized in connection with various cases, accidents and unclaimed are seen gathering dust at police stations for many years. Police stations have become junkyard due to these vehicles. As police have to take hard efforts to trace out owners, the number of unclaimed vehicles is increasing.

Police stations look dirty due to this. Identifying this, Vishwas Nangre Patil has taken an initiative and ordered to dump the unclaimed vehicles in campuses of police stations properly. Accordingly, police have undertaken a drive to trace owners of these vehicles.

For this help of Pune-based agency is being taken. Followed by Satpur police station, police traced out owners of 111 unclaimed vehicles in Panchavati police station. Its start was made from Satpur police station.

Panchavati police trace owners of unclaimed vehicles with help of Pune-based Gangamata vehicle search agency. Those vehicles which owners found will be handed over to their them and rest vehicles will be auctioned.

Police traced out owners of 111 four-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers. Seven auto-rickshaws, 8 four-wheelers and 96 two-wheelers are among them.

It was found that some vehicles have a duplicate number plate. However, police traced out original owner based on chassis number and other information. The owners are being asked to come to the police station with original documents of the vehicles. After proving identity, the vehicle will be handed over to the owner and rest vehicles will be auctioned.

– Ashok Bhagat, Sr PI, Panchavati police station