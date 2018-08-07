Police seize poppy straw worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Nashik: Nashik police conducted a raid in Santosh Tea Point area in Panchavati and seized poppy straw worth Rs. 3.5 lakh. The crime branch unit I squad conducted this operation at 4 pm on Monday. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with this. Their names are Ratan Subhash Morale (38, resident of Nag Chowk, Panchavati) and Surendra Pal Singh (46, residing near Katya Maruti, Gurudwara Road, Panchavati).

Senior police inspector Ananda Wagh received a specific input that poppy straw were selling on large in Santosh Tea Point area. He thereafter informed senior officials. Thereafter senior police inspector Wagh, PSI Balwant Palkar, Jakir Shaikh, Swapnil Jundre and Sandip Bhand laid a trap there around 4 pm. They caught suspect Surendra Pal Singh while he was selling poppy straw to truck drivers.

During inspection of Pal Singh’s residence, police found huge stock of poppy straw. During interrogation he told police the name of other suspect Ratan Morale. Accordingly, police raided residence of Morale and found the stock of poppy straw.

The police seized 70 kg poppy straw worth Rs. 2.80 lakh and 32 kg raw goods from both suspects. They are worth Rs. 3.47 lakh, informed ACP Bhagwat Sonawane.