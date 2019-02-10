Police seize liquor stock of Rs 5 lakh

Nashik: The flying squad of the state excise department laid a tap in Amboli ghat on Javhar-Nashik road and seized a liquor stock and car worth Rs. 5.5 lakh. A driver of the car has been arrested in connection with this.

The state excise department seized Honda City car for carrying liquor manufactured in union territory which has been banned for sale in the state. The flying squad got an input that liquor stock was carrying by a car illegally.

The name of the drive is Amit Sanjay Mahale (resident of Sarang apartment, Chetananagar). Under the guidance of deputy commissioner Prasad Surve and superintendent Charansingh Rajput laid a trap in Amboli Ghat.

While the flying squad personnel were checking vehicles opposite Chhatrapati hotel, they stopped a speedy Honda City car (MH 04 H 6860) and during its checking, they found boxes of McDowell and Blenders Pride whiskey.

Secondary inspector Pravin Mandlik, constable Vilas Kunvar, Virendra Wagh, Sunil Patil and others took part in the action. Secondary inspector Mandlik is investigating further into the matter.