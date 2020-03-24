Type to search

देशदूत ई-पेपर (दि. २५ मार्च २०२०)
DT City News

Police, sanitary workers lack safety gears; Rural parts of the district still lacking basics

Gaurav Pardeshi March 24, 2020 11:00 pm
NASHIK :

The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus or the Covid-19 has made the world kneel before it. The country is fighting with Pandemic. The outbreak has put up the strain on the administration. The district administration including the health department, medical department and police department specifically. The sanitary workers and police are on the frontline with the doctors and other medical staffers.
The sanitary workers and police in rural parts of the district are lacking the basic safety gear while working. They are working without mask and hand gloves which are essential to provide by the administration at least in this critical situation. The rural parts are depending on the NGOs who are distributing the safety gear. The rural parts workers and police personnel are conducting their duties without any protection.
The district collector has assured that they will take the necessary steps and will do the needful and provide the safety gear as soon as possible.
