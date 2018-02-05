Police provide guidance about problems in prabhag no 7

Nashik: An important meeting regarding traffic problems and urban safety in prabhag no. 7 was held recently at Balganesh garden in Pandit Colony. Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal provided his guidance in it. Senior police inspector of Sarkarwada police station Ashok Bhagat and NMC opposition leader Ajay Boraste were present on dais.

The number of hospitals, classes, hotels, cloth showrooms, various offices, mobile shops is increasing in Pandit Colony and its surrounding areas. As there is rise in four-wheeler and two-wheelers due to this, residents of Pandit Colony have to face many difficulties.

On the backdrop of this, the meeting was organised. The residents tabled their various difficulties with the Police Commissioner. He provided his guidance about the difficulties and the precaution which should be taken by residents in their daily routine.

Jyotirao Khairnar, Sachin Bedmutha, Kacharu Handange, Panditrao Sonawani, Girish Yeola, Surendra Tambat, Madan Dayama, Sai Patil, senior citizens and businessmen were present for the meeting.