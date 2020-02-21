Police personnel injured in road accident

Nashik: Ten police personnel in Nashik rural police force injured in an accident that occurred on Taloda-Nandurbar Road on Thursday around 1.30 am on Thursday (Feb 21). State governor Bhagatsingh Koshiyari was on tour at Nandurbar on Thursday and team of the rural police force in Nashik had been sent in helping maintaining vigil on the occasion. The team was deployed at Dhadgaon.

While returning to Nandurbar to make a note at Nandurbar district superintendent office, the driver lost control near Pathrai village near Nandurbar. However, he diverted police van taking precaution that it should not hit other bigger vehicles and it hit a tree. As an impact, the van hit a pit along the road.

A total of 18 police personnel were travelling by this van. Ten police personnel of them were injured. Locals and Nandurbar police immediately admitted them to the district civil hospital at Nandurbar. Their health condition is stable, informed the medical officials there.

All are safe

The team of Nashik rural police force had gone to Nandurbar to help Nandurbar police given a tour by the Governor. When it was returning, the accident occurred around 1.30 am. This is a minor accident and all personnel are safe. That personnel who sustained minor injuries are undergoing the treatment at Nandurbar.

– Dr Arti Singh, dist police supdt