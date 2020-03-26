Police open WhatsApp helpdesk amid Covid 19 outbreak

NASHIK :

Intensifying further its fight against novel coronavirus outbreak, the city police have opened Whatsapp help desk to provide emergency transit services for medical and essential commodities.

To avail emergency transit services the city police have sought WhatsApp message from the needy seeking details given below :

Name of a person seeking emergency transit services, mobile number, type of emergency/problem, a place to visit, hospital name, hospital address, date/time /day of the visit, and identity proof (anyone) Aadhaar Card, driving licence or voter ID.

The individuals can also apply for services online on web portal :

http://corona.nashikcitypolice.gov.in

List of WhatsApp numbers for emergency transit services:

7020583176, 84 85 810 477, 770 929 5534, 7248 90 3877, 940 3165 132, 7350 166 999, 70 589 418 77, 724 890 6877, 93 738 000 19, 724 89 22877, and 940 3165 140.

While for industries the landline number is 0253 2971233.