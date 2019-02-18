Police Marathon t-shirt medal, unveiled: Coordination between admin, citizens: Radhakrishnan B

NASHIK: The unveiling of an attractive medal and t-shirt of the Police Marathon, to be organised by the city police commissionerate on February 24, 2019 was held on an enthusiastic note on Monday.

District Collector Radhakrishnan B, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Executive Editor of Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times Dr. Vaishali Balajiwale, Executive Editor of Maharashtra Times Shailendra Tanpuray, Sakal’s Shrimant Mane, Lokmat’s Kiran Agarwal, Bhramar’s Editor Chandulal Shah, Punyanagari’s Kiran Lokhande, IBN Lokmat’s Prashant Bagh and Samana’s Baba Gaikwad were present on the dais.

This year, the tag line for Marathon is ‘Run for Gender Equity’. There will be an effort to give a message of woman and men equality. The Marathon will be held in 3-km, 5-km, 10-km, 21-km and 42-km. The Marathon will begin from the Golf Club ground.

Those prominent personalities who were present on the occasion unveiled t-shirt and the Medal prepared for the Marathon. Police Marathon is not only a running competition, but has become an important project in enhancing coordination between citizens and administration, opined District Collector Radhakrishnan B. He said, “We are making an effort to give a social message for creating awareness in society through this. Nashik Police Marathons is now becoming an attraction of overseas runners.

The expectations of citizens about this are growing and police administration is trying to give more than the expectations.” Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal said, “Citizens of Nashik are aware. They have great potential.

Whatever they decide, they do. We got huge support for the projects we implemented. We were able to create awareness on large scale through this. If we teach children to follow discipline, the picture of Nashik would be different soon.”

Shailendra Tanapure, Prashant Bag and Kiran Agrawal expressed their views. Deputy Commissioner of Police Purnima Choughule, all Assistant Commissioners of Police, senior police inspectors and representatives of social organizations supporting the Marathon were present.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmikant Patil made the introductory speech. Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhuri Kangane and Shailendra Gaikwad compered the programme, while Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Nakhate proposed the vote of thanks.

Actor Vickey Kaushal will be main attraction

The actor of Uri movie Vicky Kaushal will be present as chief guest for the Police Marathon. 64-year-old visually disabled runner from MumbaiAmit Singh Chawla will also be present as the chief guest. He participated in 104 marathons held in the country.