Police give self-defence lessons to women

New Nashik: Ambad Police have started mass awareness campaign for the protection of women and citizens and this programme is being implemented in the main Chowk of New Nashik. Police officers and personnel are interacting directly with citizens over how an alert citizen should be? How to women should protect them?

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, senior police inspector Somnath Tambe, police inspector Vilas Jadhav, Police sub-inspector Sujeet Mundhe, Jayesh Gangurde, Kailas Bachhav, Vasant Avhad and others are conducting this initiative.

Pawan Nagar is known as an important part of the market. There is a rush of people in large numbers. Many people come here for shopping in the evening. Considering this, police interacted with the citizens near Pawan Nagar police chowki. Information about many topics was given.

Police asked many questions to women and citizens and issued some instructions. Senior citizens and women expressed their satisfaction over this initiative police and welcomed the police’s initiative.

We are creating awareness among people following orders by seniors. As an alert citizen, they should be aware about their responsibility and need to understand it. As this initiative is receiving a positive response from women and senior citizens, police are also getting inspiration while performing their duties.

– Sujit Mundhe, police sub-inspector