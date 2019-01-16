Police crack two murder cases : Two arrested in trader murder case

Nashik: The city police crime branch has succeeded in cracking the murder case of an owner of Super Market store at Indiranagar. Police arrested two accused in connection with this, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Magar in a media briefing on Wednesday.

The names of the accused are Chima Nana Pawar (resident of Dhamangaon Awari, tal. Akole, dist. Ahmednagar, currently staying at Phulenagar, Panchavati) and Sunil Ramchandra Pawar (resident of Shahunagar, Canal Road slum area, Phulenagar, Peth Road, Panchavati).

“During an investigation into the case, police inspector of crime branch unit no. 1 Ananda Wagh received an input about the accused. Thereafter, assistant police inspector Mahesh Kulkarni and other police officials and personnel laid a trap in Phulenagar area and arrested the accused.

The police recovered CBZ Extreme motorcycle (MH 17 BK 2210) which was used by the accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime told the names of their other three accomplices who are on the run.

Police are tracing them and they will be arrested soon, Magar informed further. Serious offences and theft cases have been registered against them, he stated. Before this, the accused made planning and conducted reccee.

While returning to his home along with a 4-year-old son, the owner of Super Market store at Indiranagar Avinash Shinde was murdered around 9.45 pm on January 8 by the accused after he opposed their attempt to snatch a bag containing money from him. They ran away from the spot taking the bag having cash of Rs. 6 lakh.

A case regarding this has been registered with Indiranagar police station. The squad of police inspector Ananda Wagh, assistant police inspector Mahesh Kulkarni, Sachin Khairnar and other police personnel conducted this operation under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Deputy Police Commissioner Vijay Magar, Shrikrishna Kokate, Laxmikant Patil, Madhuri Kangne and Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhagwat Sonawane.

9 held for murder of youth The city police crime branch has arrested 9, among them, three are juveniles in connection with the murder of a youth Arbaz Sheru Pathan at Bhimwadi slum area, Ganjmal on Tuesday around 8 pm.

“The names of the accused who have been arrested are Kunal Bapu Kapse (21, resident of Malharkhan, Ashok Stambh, Nashik), Aniket Nitin Tople (20, resident of Gole Colony, Ashok Stambh, Nashik), Gaurav Dilip Unhavane (18, residing opposite KTHM college, Kakadbag, Nashik), Bobby Bathuvel Jagdane (18, resident of Malharkhan, Ashok Stambh, Nashik), Vishal Bekaru Bhagwati (18, resident of Malharkhan, Ashok Stambh, Nashik), Rahul Dattu Lahange (18, resident of Bhimwadi, Ganjmal, Nashik) and three juveniles.

Vishal Bhagwati and his two friends involved in an argument with Kunal Kapse for having an affair with girl-friend of their friend Kunal Korde around 8 pm at Bhimwadi slum area, Ganjmal on Tuesday and beat him up.

Kunal Korde then called his friend Arbaz Sheru Pathan there. Pathan reached there and slapped Madkya, a friend of Vishal and shooed them away from there. Following this, Madkya alias Kunal Pagare and Vishal Bhagwati called their friends there around 9 pm.

They all beat Kunal Korde and Arbaz Pathan. Bobby Jagadane attacked Arbaz with a chopper. As Arbaz received serious chest, stomach and hand injuries, he died on the spot.

A case in connection with this has been registered with Bhadrakali police.