Police conduct security check at Nashik Road railway station

Nashik Road: On the backdrop of Pulwama terror attack, the high alert had been sounded at airports and railway stations across the country. As high alert had been sounded, police personnel were deployed at Nashik Road railway station on Monday.

Police also inspected baggage of passengers and suspected places. As administration received a threat letter, the security check was going on war-footing at Nashik Road railway station.

Passengers, baggage and suspected things were checked. Police also conducted the inspection at various places falling under Nashik Road railway station and review was given to seniors.

The entire Nashik Road railway station was inspected under the guidance of police inspector of Railway Protection Force J A Pathan.