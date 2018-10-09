Police Commissioner Dr Singal visits Yashwantrao Chavan Planetarium

Nashik: Nashik has joined the largest global space event, as a part of the United Nations-declared World Space Week celebrations from October 4-10.

City Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal visited Yashwantrao Chavan Planetarium Monday last as activities are being organised for the 5th consecutive year jointly by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), Kalpana Youth Foundation (KYF) and Astro Club of K K Wagh engineering college.

Poster competition, essay competition and powerpoint presentations highlighted the observance of this largest global space event. During his visit, Dr. Singal appreciated the posters and exhibits made by students of high schools, polytechnic, engineering and science colleges on various topics of deliberation like: Benefits of International Space Station, Moon colonization, Google Lunar Xprize, Recent trends in Telescopes, Role of Satellites for Disaster Management, Space Debris, LIGO Project, Parker Solar Probe, Space Science and social impacts, Current Space missions and their benefit to the society, etc.

A miniature model of Chandrayaan-II rover was displayed and it was a centre of attraction to visitors. As a patron of science, art and education, he thoroughly admired the creativity and the novel ideas, particularly on the energy generation, space colonization and settlements which were nicely depicted by the students.

Dr Singal also encouraged the Kalpana Youth Foundation team to conduct some sky-gazing events and the planetarium shows for Police staff and their families. He recollected that during the tenure of Vinita Singal as the former Commissioner of NMC, the Planetarium was constructed and that he was glad to see its utilization for such students and for public outreach activities.

Dr Singal wished great success to the students, participants and the organisers and mentioned that such activities help in cultivating keen interest and creates a foundation in space-related topics among youngsters. Moreover, it also helps in building and shaping their bright careers.

During his visit, Prof. Jaydeep Shah, founder, Kalpana Youth Foundation and space educator Apurva Jakhadi briefed Dr Singal about the topics and theme, and also expressed their overall satisfaction on the response for this year’s World Space week activities.

Sachin Joshi, director of Espalier Heritage School, Rupesh Nerkar, Dilip Thakur, Ashish Chavan and Shekhar Gaikwad also visited the exhibition. Members of Kalpana Youth Foundation Pavan Kadam, Hemant Adhav and Sushant Rajole were also present.