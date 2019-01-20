Police Commissioner Dr Singal shoots bronze medal

Nashik: The city Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Sarangal won a bronze medal in shooting competition in Maharashtra police sports competition which was held at Nagpur.

Director General of Police Dutta Padsalgikar awarded Dr. Singal and others winners with medals.

The 31st state sports competitions 2019, organised by Maharashtra police force were held recently at Nagpur. The state level competitions were organised for those police officials and personnel who were selected from police commissionerate, Superintendent of Police and divisional levels.

Thousands of officials across the state took part in various competitions. Dutta Padsalgikar, all Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police were present. Dr. Singal took part in the 15-metre shooting competition and won the bronze medal. He also won a medal in the shooting competition which was held at Mumbai last year.