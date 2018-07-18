Police arrest Sri Lanka based trader

Nashik: Nashik police arrested Sri Lanka based trader at Madurai airport, Tamil Nadu for duping onion traders and onion producing farmers of Rs. 74.14 lakh. The court remanded the trader to three day police custody till Friday (July 20).

The name of the suspect trader is Sasigaran Nagraj (resident of Colombo, Sri Lanka). A case regarding financial cheating was filed with Adgaon police last year. Suspect Vijaykumar Chadrashekhar (resident of Selum, Tamil Nadu) and Sagisaran Nagraj jointly formed a Sai Paduka Export firm.

Though suspect Sasigaran was not partner of the firm, he was shown as partner. Both these suspects purchased onions from farmers in Nashik city and district and Ahmednagar district and duped them of Rs. 74.14 lakh. Sagisaran Nagraj escaped to Sri Lanka without paying money to farmers and traders.

After the case was transferred to economic offences wing, DCP Vijaykumar Magar, ACP Bhagwat Sonawane, investigating officer and assistant police inspector Rajesh Gavali issued a look out notice. Information about suspect Nagraj was given to all airports in the country.

Officials of Nashik economic offences wing were also in touch with Tamil Nadu police. After getting information that suspect Sagisaran Nagraj will arrive at Madurai airport on Saturday (July 14), Nashik police arrested him at the airport itself with help of Madurai police.

Thereafter PSI Shivaji Kakad of economic offences wing and his colleagues gone to Madurai and took him into their custody from Perigudi police station. When he was produced in the district and sessions court on Wednesday, the court remanded him to police custody till Friday.