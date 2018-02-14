Police arrest gang of burglars

Nashik: The squad of unit I of city crime branch arrested a gang of four from Vadodara, Gujarat which was involved in house break-ins. Goods worth Rs. 25 lakh were seized from them, informed Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal in a media briefing.

The names of the suspects are Irshad Sindhu Qureshi (46, resident of Gaziabad, Uttar Pradesh), Shakil alias Mulla Ismail Qureshi (62, resident of Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh), Ishrat Ali Izzat Ali (29, resident of Delhi) and Mohammad Shamshad Mohammad Nizam (18, resident of Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh). Fifth suspect is absconding and police are tracing him.

Considering rise in house break-in incidents in the city in the period of 2017-18, Police Commissioner Dr. Singal had formed a squad under police inspector Wagh and assistant police inspector Mahesh Kulkarni. After investigation for three months, the squad had got information that suspects are from Delhi, Gaziabad and Meerut.

After receiving input that this gang would come in Maharashtra via Gujarat for house break-in, the squad of police inspector Wagh and assistant police inspector Mahesh Kulkarni chased them and arrested them with help of local police at Baroda.

The suspects admitted that they had involved in burglaries at 11 places in the city. A cash amount of Rs. 10 lakh, 450 gm gold, Swift D’sire car and mobile phone, amounting to total Rs. 25.54 lakh have been seized from them.

It came to light Shakil Qureshi gang had involved in burglaries not only in Maharashtra but also in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Head of the gang Shakil was providing training to every gang member about burglary. After taking training everyone was forming their separate gangs, Dr. Singal informed.

The squad of police havildar Ravindra Bagul, Deepak Jathar, police constable Vishal Deore, Vishal Kathe and others performed this operation. DCP Vijay Magar, Laxmikant Patil, Madhuri Kangne and ACP Ashok Nakhate were also present for the media briefing. Meanwhile, Dr. Singal announced cash prize of Rs. 25,000 for crime branch.