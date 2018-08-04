Police arrest bank a/c hackers

Claim first action of its kind in the country

NASHIK: The cyber crime branch of Nashik police have bursted a racket of bank account hackers who used to hack bank a/cs through SIM swipe method. The cyber branch claimed that this was the first of its kind action in the country to catch hold of the hackers.

Two persons — Divakar Ramakant Rai (29, Diva (E), Thane) and Habib Aziz Chaudhary (33, New Mumbai) — have been arrested in this connection who had duped a city government contractor of Rs 37 lakh. The hackers had looted over Rs 4 crore through hacking the bank a/cs across the country.

City based contractor Satish Uttamrao Patil, a resident of Saikheda road, Jail Road, Nashik Road had registered a complaint with cyber crime branch of the city a year ago after noticing that the alleged hackers had withdrawn Rs 37 lakh from his Bank of Baroda bank a/c by making a swipe of his SIM card.

Modus operandi of the hackers

At the beginning, the accused hacked the bank account of the city contractor. Later, the hackers obtained Idea mobile of the complainant. In the next step, they filed a false complaint by producing fake documents with the Idea company and re-obtained the same mobile number connected to the respective account. After registering a false complaint to Idea Company and creating. After that, they transferred money from the account of the contractor by utilising OTP generated.