Police are servants of people: Dr Singal

Nashik: Since last few days, development of police stations in the city is being made. As there is cooperation by people’s representatives and citizens for this, this is possible. There is a negative approach towards the police, but police are servants of the people. Now, police have changed their mentality and efforts will be made to transform it more, stated Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

Dr. Singal cut a ribbon to inaugurate renovation work of Panchavati police station building from the fund of MLA Balasaheb Sanap. He was speaking at that time. MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, deputy commissioner of police Shrikrishna Kokate, Madhuri Kangne, assistant commissioner of police Ashok Nakhate and corporator Jagdish Patil were present on the dais.

Dr. Singal further stated that there is an immense need of CCTV cameras in the city. CCTV cameras will help in curbing criminal activities. The act by criminal will be captured and this will help in giving punishment to him. The form of Adgaon and Panchavati police stations has been changed. There is a competition among police officials to change the form of other police stations.

Considering the next 50 years, the formation of a police station is needed and police stations should have their own building, he added. MLA Sanap informed that he conducted various development works through government schemes. Books, benches and computers given to schools through a scheme.

Senior police inspector Madhukar Kad made the introductory speech. Corporator Priyanka Mane, chairperson of NMC education committee Sarita Sonawane, Pundlik Khode, assistant commissioner of police Mohan Thakur, police inspector of crime branch Dinesh Bardekar and others were present. Assistant police inspector Valmik Shardul proposed the vote of thanks.