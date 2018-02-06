Podium for city police force inaugurated

Nashik: The podium which has been constructed at city police headquarter was inaugurated by Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

Following inauguration, birthday of two police personnel was celebrated on it. As a part of unique concept by Dr. Singal, photo frames having photograph of families of all police officials were gifted to all.

“These photo frames should be installed in the office, so while working you will be aware with your responsibility,” the Police Commissioner advised to all. All DCPs, ACPs, senior police inspectors and personnel were present. ACP Tandle compered the programme. Police inspector Sangia Nikam proposed the vote of thanks.