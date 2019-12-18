Poachers arrested in peth, gun seized and 24 bats

Nashik : The Forest Department has arrested seven poachers with eight living and 16 dead bats at Jhari Forest Range of Peth. The department has also found a country-made pistol with bullets from them. The officials were shocked that the bats are being killed by the poachers.

The officials said that the case is very rare and has never come across such a thing. The poachers have been given custody till today. The Gujarat connection of smuggling has again come in light after the incident. The recent smugglers of the Kaire tree were also from Gujarat.

The forest officials have seized a utility vehicle (GJ 15 Z 5419) from the poachers. The officials, who were patrolling in the night, stopped this suspected vehicle. After searching the vehicle the forest officials found sharp-edged weapons, a pistol, bullets, and bats from the suspects.

The officials have been towed Hirabhai Konti (resident of Khadakwal, Valsad), Shailesh Vadali, Ganesh Konti, Rasik Bhoya, Raju Konti, Askshay Konti (all residents of Khadakwal, Valsad) and Mahendra Singh Konti (resident of Kaparpada, Valsad have been arrested.

Under guidance of forest officials VS Dhage and HS Waje a team of range officer PR Jadhav, MP Joshi, RD Chavan, Nitin Pawar, VM Wankhede and Mangesh Wagh arrested the poachers. After the incident the issue of smuggling from Maharashtra- Gujarat has again came up in light. The forest department has assured that the issue will be taken seriously. The higher officials have directed to increase patrolling in the area.