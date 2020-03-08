Type to search

PM logs off his social media accounts, gives them to seven women achievers.

Gaurav Pardeshi March 8, 2020 12:57 pm
NEW DELHI :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday morning that he would log out of his social media accounts and give them to seven women achievers.

“Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” PM Modi tweeted.

On March 2, PM Modi had set off speculation with his tweet that he was thinking of giving up his Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts in a week.

A day later, he revealed that on International Women’s Day, he would hand over his social media accounts “to women whose life, work inspire us”.

