PM-KISAN scheme: District administration collects information from 950 villages

Nashik: The process to gather information about those farmers having below 2 acres of land has gathered momentum. The district administration has collected information about families in 950 villages in the district and work is going on to make scrutiny of this as per government norm.

Rs. 6000 will be deposited into bank accounts of those farmers having 2 acres of farmland or below under Prime Minister Kisan Sanman Yojana. This grant will be deposited in three phases.

The grant of Rs. 2000 will be deposited in the first phase before enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections. The district administration has collected information about families from 950 villages in the district in the last three days.

Help of computerised 7/12 extract method is being taken for this. Work is going on to make a list of those farmers having two acres of land or below as per received figures.

As per government norm, parents and children below 18 years will be counted as family, while those who have completed 18 years of age and have farmland in their names will be counted as a separate family.

The Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections may come into a force in the first week of March. The district administration is working in a way to ensure that the figure of beneficiary farmers would be tabled before this and grant would be deposited into bank accounts of the beneficiaries.