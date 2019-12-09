Plenty water to prevent accidental deaths of Blackbucks

Mamdapur- Rajapur Forest reserve flourished with green

Nashik: Yeola taluka and severe water scarcity still remain as an equation; however, due to the grace of Varun Raj this year, there was heavy rainfall in Yeola taluka. Therefore, there are signs of relief from the water crisis in the Mamdapur-Rajapur Forest Reserve area of ​​this taluka which is desreted every summer.

It is hoped that excess rainfall will help to protect the Blackbucks in this reserved forest from ‘roadkill’ on the highways. The excessive rainfall has created plenty of water sources in area. Mamdapur reserve area in Yeola taluka has been developed specially for blackbucks.

About 100 km from Nashik the city, the Mamdapur reserve forest area is spread over the Rajkapur, Kharwandi, Devdari and Somtanjosh. In this area of ​​1.5 square kilometers, a large population of blackbucks is found. The blackbuck is known as the symbol of Indian subcontinent.

In this reserved conservation area, blackbucks are found roaming around friendly. This forest conservation area is also close to the cities like Shirdi, Aurangabad and Ahamadnagar. Due to this, this protected forest conservation area has always been open to tourists.

The officers and staff of Yeola Forest Range of Nashik East Forest Department are very keen to protect the forest area.