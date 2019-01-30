Plan to buy vehicles for NMC office bearers thwarted

Nashik: When a brake is applying for various development works considering the critical financial situation of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), there was a plan to buy new vehicles for office bearers and the Municipal Commissioner.

After noting that the money of taxpayers was being spent through a sub-suggestion, a faction of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party thwarted the plan. Following strong criticism, office bearers gave a letter mentioning that they do not want vehicles to the administration. As a result, a way is clear to buy a new vehicle for the Municipal Commissioner only.

The Toyota Corolla car of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game is not in good condition since last few days. Considering expenditure over maintenance of the seven-year-old car, the administration sent a proposal to the standing committee to buy a new car for him and it was approved.

However, an office-bearer insisted on buying a new vehicle for him and approved a proposal from the standing committee for buying two new Toyota Innova cars. After noting this, other office bearers, they insisted on buying new Toyota Innova car for all office bearers. In this way, rulers planned to buy six new vehicles.

After knowing waste of NMC money, office bearers made a turnaround and gave a letter mentioning that they do not want new vehicles to the administration. Some office bearers informed that they did not make a demand for the new vehicles.

The vehicle Mayor Ranjana Bhansi is currently using was purchased four years ago during the regime of former Mayor Ashok Murtadak. New vehicles have been purchased for some office bearers one-and-half year ago.