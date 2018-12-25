PIL filed against commercial use of NMC properties

Nashik: The properties owned by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) which are being taken on a rental basis by people’s representatives and the organisations related to them are being used for commercial purpose. Some organisations and persons have started to use them for earning the money. Chairman of Fravashi Academy Ratan Luth filed public interest litigation (PIL) against this in Mumbai High Court.

Ratan Luth earlier filed a PIL in the High Court demanding to take action against hoardings in the city considering the possibility of a mishap. Taking a serious note of this, the High Court ordered to file offences directly against those erecting unauthorised hoarding at chowks and places of a rush. Thereafter NMC filed offences.

Taking into account requirements in wards and prabhags, NMC administration has set up a library, study halls, gyms and community welfare halls at various places. All these properties are being given to some people’s representatives and the organisations related to them for a certain period on an annual rental basis. However, it has come to light that these properties are not being used in a proper way.

Some corporators, their colleagues or activists have taken these NMC properties into their possession without any agreement. Some halls are being used for commercial purpose. Some properties are in bad state. Some NMC plots are gathering dust. The then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam had found 903 NMC properties during their survey.

It had come to light that agreements of many were over, while some properties were possessed illegally. Former Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Munde had started a drive to seize such properties. Around 30-35 properties were taken into the custody. However, after his transfer, this action has been stopped.

Luth filed the PIL with a view that these properties would be used for the welfare of the people and to stop their commercial use. He made Maharashtra government, Municipal Commissioner and joint director of town planning department as parties.