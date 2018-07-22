Pic of the day

Glimpses of Varkaris gathered at Pandharpur on the eve of Ashadhi Ekadashi, which is being celebrated today. Over 10 lakhs of Varkaries gathered at Pandharpur, located in Solapur district of western Maharashtra on Sunday.
Ekadashi marks the culmination of pilgrimage, called Wari, that devotees undertake from across the state on foot to reach the temple town.
In Nashik, thousands of devotees would queue up today at the Lord Vitthal temples located at College Road, Qazipura and Hundiwala lane, Old Nashik to take darshan of the lord on this auspicious occasion.
