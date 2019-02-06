Physio Update is a praiseworthy project: Dr Kakatkar

Nashik: The Physio Update project by Apollo hospital is a praiseworthy programme, said renowned orthopaedic Dr. Vijay Kakatkar. He was speaking during the inauguration of Physio Update 2019, jointly organised by Physiotherapist Association Nashik (PAN) and Indian Association of Physiotherapist Women’s Cell at Hotel Express Inn Sunday last.

Dr. Kakatkar lighted the traditional lamp to inaugurate the Physio Update 2019. In his inaugural speech, he focussed on a role by physiotherapist and importance of physiotherapy in daily life to complicated cases.

President of PAN Dr. Sagar Mahajan, joint convener, Maharashtra state, Indian Association of Physiotherapist Women’s Cell Dr. Amrita Tomar, chief physiotherapist of Indraprastha Apollo Dr. Seema Grover, neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Vekhande, medical superintendent Dr. Dilipsingh Patil and chief executive officer Dr. Anuj Tiwari were present.

Dr. Sagar Mahajan said that such type of Physio Update is taking place in Nashik for the first time. Dr. Anuj Tiwari aimed to organise it in future too. In the beginning, consultant orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Anil Jadhav analysed cartilage rejuvenation treatment method.

In the second session, neurosurgeon Dr. Vekhande provided his guidance on the availability of modern treatment for spine diseases and brain injury due to rising road accidents and advised to wear a helmet.

In the third session, Dr. Seema Grover provided her guidance in detail about diseases related to blood veins, physiotherapy treatment for them and role by the physiotherapy in any physical illness. In the last session, critical care expert Dr. Balaji Vaddi explained the importance of primary treatment and basic life support and gave training to all physios.

More than 70 physiotherapists from Nashik and state took part in the Physio Update. Apollo hospital’s Rakesh Yadav and Dr. Seena Prashant compered the seminar. Dr. Mangesh Jadhav, Pradip Pawar and Umesh Chandratre took special efforts for successful conduction of the seminar.“