Samsung चा बहुचर्चित Galaxy M31s भारतात लॉन्च, पहा त्याचे वैशिष्टे

Make way for the latest Monster, the #SamsungM31s. It's got India’s leading 64MP Intelli-Cam with Single Take. Now with just one #MonsterShot, you can get up to 10 outputs. And that’s not all, it also features an sAMOLED Infinity-O Display and an unchallenged 6000mAh battery. pic.twitter.com/uwkxxhDSHj