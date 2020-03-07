Photo Gallery/Video : Self motivation and values key ingredients for success: District Collector

NASHIK :

The much talked about ‘Deshdoot Tejas Puraskar 2020’ presentation ceremony which lasted for three hours, inspired the audience especially the youngsters, was held in the premises of Deshdoot head office in the city on Friday evening. A total of 14 winners in six categories were honoured with Deshdoot’s Tejas award by District Collector Suraj Mandhare, senior psychologist Dr Shirsh Sule, life coach Mandar Rajendra, corporator Himgauri Adke and chairman of Deshdoot Vikram Sarda.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare who was present as chief guest on the occasion said, “Goal, objective, self-motivation, values and never stop attitude are important for success. These are the key ingredients of success.”

While making introductory speech Managing Director of Deshdoot Janak Sarda greeted the awardees. He said that it is an old tradition of Deshdoot to honour meritorious youths in various sectors. A programme to honour those youths who excelled in their respective fields is organised in the form of Tejas award today.

On the occasion, the winners under six different categories were declared including Yugandhar Tupe (highest online votes, Self Sustained Business) and Paresh Chitnis (jury, Self Sustained Business), Sujit Kale (highest online votes, Art & Culture) and Jagbir Singh (jury, Art and Culture), Piyush Chandak (highest online votes, Finance) and Vishal Poddar (jury, Finance), Adv Pankaj Chandrakor (highest online votes, Law) and Adv Pravartak Pathak (jury, Law), Dr Vaibhav Patil (highest online votes, Medical) and Dr Chandrashekhar Pethe (jury, Medical), Akshay Deore (highest online votes, Developed Farming) and Bhausaheb Mate (jury, Developed Farming). Pravin Kamale in the self-sustained business category and Vaidya Vibhav Yeolekar in the medical category were given special awards.

The interviews of awardees were published in print edition on the website. The online voting process was conducted on the website www.deshdoottimes.com. Users from over 72 countries took part in it. This has been the highest record so far. This year nominations had been sought from six categories including Self-Sustained Business, Art & Culture, Finance, Law, Medical and Developed Farming.

The success story of every nominated youth was presented in the programme in brief. Earlier, judges who judged the awardees including Dr Sudhir Sanklecha, Dr Shriya Kulkarni, Prof Dr Medha Saykhedkar and Arvind Kulkarni were honoured.

On the occasion executive editor, Dr Vaishali Balajiwale interacted with District Collector Suraj Mandhare, life coach Mandar Rajendra, senior psychiatrist Dr Shirish Sule and corporator Himgauri Adke on the subject of ‘Perspective of Success’. Piyu Arole compered the programme in her typical style.