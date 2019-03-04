Photo Gallery: Mahashivratri celebrated amidst religious fervour in city

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK: The festival of Mahashivratri was celebrated amidst religious fervour in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The temple town Trimbakeshwar which is known in the country as one of the 12 jyotirlingas witnessed a huge rush of devotees.

The same religious fervour was evident at lord Shiv temples in Nashik city. Queues of devotees were seen outside the temples. They were awaiting for their turn to take darshan of Lord Shiv. Naroshankar temple, Kapaleshwar temple witnessed the rush of more devotees.

The devotees also thronged lord Shiv temple at Someshwar.

People were offering Bel Patra or Bilva leaf to Lord Shiv and were performing Abhishek with milk throughout the entire day on Monday. People observed fast and savoured special delicacies.

The devotees were also thronging holy Ramkund since morning to take a holy dip in Godavari River. Devotees from the states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka gathered there.

Shops selling various pooja related items were set up near lord Kapaleshwar temple. Some devotee has seen enjoying a boat ride in Gandhi Talao. Police maintained tight security to prevent any untoward incident on the backdrop of Pulwama.

Sarang Pathak, a devotee says, people gathered here in large number at Ramkund to take a holy dip, however, there is not a single board guiding about cleanliness. The Municipal Corporation has not kept dustbins to dispose of the waste. The waste is seen accumulated everywhere. This is very pathetic. This shows a bad picture of the city. As a Nashikite I strongly condemn this, he added.

Meena Pandey, a devotee from Uttar Pradesh, says there is no changing room for women at Ramkund. We are hoping that Municipal Corporation should make an arrangement for the temporary temporary changing room, especially for ladies.