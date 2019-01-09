Photo Gallery: Maharashtra Police Academy: 116th Passing out parade/Storys

Bagging five awards on the day she passed out as Police sub-inspector from the Maharashtra Police Academy, Chaitali Gapat who also lead as the parade commander on Tuesday at the passing put parade, caught the attention of all present.
Earlier working as a constable, Chaitali had dreams of becoming an officer and with her hard work and intelligence, she achieved it. Hailing from Indapur village in Osmanabad district, Chaitali not only made her family proud but set an example for young girls to follow her footsteps.
On Tuesday after the passing out parade Chaitali who had very impressively led the parade, was surrounded by many to congratulate her. Cameras did not stop clicking and family’s elation was obvious. In all the din, Chaitali only expressed her next dream of becoming DySp. With her dedication and hard work she sure will!!
After two unsuccessful attempts, Naid Aziz sheikh was selected for Police sub-inspector course this time. The motivating factor was his father who promised him his dream bike if he completed the course successfully. “I shall gift you a Bullet bike when you complete the course”, his father had told him.
Naid fulfilled his father’s and his own dream in the third attempt when was not only selected for the Police sub-inspector course but also completed it successfully. On Tuesday, when Naid took the final step to take on the role of police officer, his father hugged him and gave him a surprise along with the key to his new Bullet.
A surprised Naid was overwhelmed with tears in his eyes as he hugged his father back.
“It was an unforgettable moment for me as my Dad gave a surprise and that too my dream bike. It is the result of my hard work and my father’s motivation”, said an excited Naid speaking to Deshdoot Times In Naid also got a gift from his father-in-law.
Deshdoot is largest circulated daily in North Maharashtra. Daily Deshdoot is published from Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar. Daily Sarwamat, which is a sister publication, is published from Shrirampur. Deshdoot Times is an English Daily published from Nashik for the city. Renowned visionary Shri Deokisanji Sarda founded ‘Deshdoot’ (a weekly to begin with) on 4th September 1970