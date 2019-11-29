Photo Gallery: 18286 birds sighted at Nandur Madhyameshwar sanctuary

Arrival of migratory birds indicates onset of winter

NASHIK:

The arrival of migratory birds in Nashik district has marked the onset of winter. Birds arrive from Siberia, Europe, Asia and North America to warmer Nashik due to the harsh winter there. Exotic birds from all over the world have begun migrating to Nandur Madhyameshwar wetland sanctuary in Niphad tehsil of Nashik district, a month later than their usual migration schedule.

Nandur Madhyameshwar, which takes its name from a temple of Lord Shiva located here, is a low-lying area at the confluence of Godavari and Kadva rivers. The presence of natural ponds and accumulating silt from the upper regions forms a rich broth of aquatic life with plentiful algae, seeds and insects, which the birds find suitable.

Northern Pintail, Garganey, Northern Shoveler, Common crane from the Himalayas, among other birds which have arrived. Over 240 species of birds including over 80 migratory species arrive generally in Nandur Madhyameshwar during this season. Currently, 20 species of birds have been spotted at the sanctuary. The resident birds include pond heron, purple heron, cattle egret, white-necked and black-necked ducks, stork, teal, cormorant, eagle, osprey and buzzard. Wolf, jackal, civet and wildcat are among the non-avian animals that are found in this area.

Bird researchers have found in all 18,286 birds in the sanctuary. The bird census was conducted by Nandur Madhyameshwar sanctuary with the help of wildlife experts and bird researchers. They found 16,958 birds in the wetlands and 1,326 birds on trees in the sanctuary. The migration of birds has already gone late this season. It is expected that the population of the migratory birds would swell further, as the mercury drops.

Generally, the migratory flocks come by October end and later. However, this year, heavy and retreating rains created more slush and conducive atmosphere for the birds. Birds migrate to escape the harsh winters in Northern climes and find a warm place where food is plentiful. The slush and ponds in Nandur Madhyameshwar support the growth of vegetation and boasts aquatic life conducive for the migratory birds.