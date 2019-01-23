पेट्रोल, डिझेलची दरवाढ सलग १४ व्या दिवशी कायम

0
नवी दिल्ली : पेट्रोल आणि डिझेल दरवाढ बुधवारी (दि.२३) सलग १४ व्या दिवशी कायम राहिली. दिल्लीत पेट्रोल ०.१३ पैशांनी वाढून प्रतिलिटर ७१.२७ रुपयांवर पोहचले आहे. तर डिझेल ०.१९ पैशांनी वाढून प्रतिलिटर ६५.९० रुपयांवर पोहचले आहे. तर मुंबईत पेट्रोल ०.१३ पैशांनी महागले असून येथे प्रतिलिटर ७६.९० रुपये असा दर आहे. डिझेल ०.२ पैशांनी वाढून प्रतिलिटर ६९.०१ रुपयांवर गेले आहे.

