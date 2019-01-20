 पेट्रोल-डिझेलच्या किंमतीमध्ये दिवसेंदिवस वाढ

0
नवी दिल्‍ली : पेट्रोल-डिझेलच्या किंमतीमध्ये दिवसेंदिवस वाढच होताना दिसून येत आहे. आंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारामध्ये कच्च्या तेलाच्या किंमतीमध्ये वाढ होत असल्याने पेट्रोल-डिझेलच्या दरातही वाढ होत आहे. आज पेट्रोल २३ पैशांनी तर डिझेलच्या किंमतीमध्ये २९ पैशांनी वाढ झाली आहे. वाढलेल्या दरानुसार दिल्‍लीमध्ये पेट्रोल दर ७०. ९५ व डिझेल ६५.४५ रुपयांवर गेले आहे. मुंबईमध्ये पेट्रोल ७६.५८ रुपये तर डिझेलची किंमत ६८. ५३ रुपये झाली आहे.

