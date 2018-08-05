Permission to desilt five large dams

Nashik: The state government has fixed a policy regarding removal of mud and sand accumulated in large, medium and micro-irrigation projects as a part to increase storage capacity of dams.

The water resources department took a decision recently about desilting of five largest dams – Girana, district Nashik, Ujjani, district Solapur, Jayakwadi, district Aurangabad, Mula, district Ahmednagar, Gosi Khurd, district Bhandara – in the state. Accordingly, a permission has been given recently to float e-tender process.

The state has 86 large,a 285 medium and 3108 small, amounting to total 3452 dam projects in the state. Water is stored in catchment area due flood to rivers, nullahs and rivulets during monsoon.

Soil, stones and sands are flown with this water and storage capacity of the dam is decreased slowly. Irrigation capacity and power generation are affected by this.

Drinking water, agriculture, industry and power generation sector have an extraordinary significance in all-round development of state and there is an immense need of water for this.

There will be demand for additional water with rise in population in future. Considering demand for water in future, it is a big challenge to make its proper planning. Considering this various measures will have to be taken to increase water storage capacity.

As a part of this, the state government has fixed a policy to desilt all dams in the state. Accordingly, the government has decided to desilt large dams only, Irrigation development corporations which are related to water resource department have to take this action. Approval has been given on August 3, 2018 to utilise the revenue which will be got through this for reformation of revenue irrigation projects.

Farmers to get silted free of cost

This silt will be distributed free of charge to farmers. However, they have to transport it at their cost to their farms.

Contractors have to install CCTV cameras

Following completion of e-tender process, contractors will have responsibility regarding security of silt. It is mandatory for them to install CCTV cameras at the locations fixed by Corporation to prevent sand theft.