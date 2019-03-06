Perform or face suspension, imprisonment: Dy DEO warns officials

NASHIK: Keeping in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls 2019, Dy District Election Officer (Nashik), Arun Anandkar on Wednesday issued a stern warning to officials overseeing election work ahead of Lok Sabha elections, saying that any negligence or partisan activity will be taken seriously and “strict action will be taken against those indulging in it”.

The district election office is expecting manpower of 28,000 polling staff, however it is well prepared to deploy additonal work strength up to 35,000 keeping in mind requirement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs across the constituency, apprised Anandkar while speaking to Deshdoot Times.

Any official or polling staff found overseeing election work or indulged in any activity that causes slowing down in task assigned to them as scheduled, will be dealth with strictly, he warned.

“Such officials, polling members will face stricter legal action like suspension from service, criminal prosecution etc. They can face imprisonment from 2 years up to 4 years under different circumstances,” Anandkar said.

The Dy District Election Officer further warned that any official found guilty of violating work ethics and code of conduct will miss promotion opportunity in future and will be deprived of associated financial benefits.

“Returning officers have been directed to omit/delete names of “absconding” voters from the voter list as per rule 82 & 83 of the Criminal Procedure 1973,” informed Shirish Mohod, under secretary & dy chief election officer, Maharashtra state.

Earlier on Tuesday, district collector and district election officer Radhakrishan B directed election co-ordinating officials for micro planning ahead of general elections 2019. The meeting held at district collectorate was also attended by addl district collector Nilesh Sagar, Laxman Raut, resident dy district collector Ramdas Khedkar and dy district election officer Arun Anandkar.

– Arun Anandkar, Dy District Election Officer (Nashik)