PBS Sunday special ride gets positive response

Nashik: To revive the bicycle movement in Nashik and to encourage citizens to use Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system, a Sunday bicycle was conducted by Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (NMSCDCL).

The message of saving the environment was also spread on the occasion. The bicycle ride which started from Bhonsala Chowk at 7 am passed through the old Gangapur Naka signal via Jehan Circle returned again at Bhonsala Chowk.

This was the first attempt of NMSCDCL to conduct Sunday ride to promote PBS. The Corporation will now conduct the ride every Sunday at various places of the city. A bicycle ride will be held in certain parts.

The local residents will be invited for the ride with local corporators and Corporation officials. The time and place will be updated by the Smart City Company on social media platform, informed smart city project officials.

On Sunday, under the guidance of Smart City Company CEO Prakash Thavil, Smart City Company secretary Mahendra Shinde flagged off the ride. President of Nashik Cyclists Foundation Ratnakar Aher and his team successfully completed and assisted the ride with proper precautions and guidance on this route.

The ride included Smart City’s public relations officer Prashant Chide, deputy general manager (finance) Vinod Patil, project manager (architect) Harshad Wagh and Durgesh Ozarkar, project management consultant Abhishek Jain, as well as Sachin More of Hexi Cycle and former chairman of Nashik Cyclists Foundation Vishal Ugale and others.

Join the ride

Nashikites can join the Sunday bicycle ride by simply getting their self at the spot where the ride will be conducted in the city. The Smart City Company officials will notify about the date, place and time of the ride. Nashikites can bring their own bicycle or can get it at the spot of bicycle ride under PBS.