Pawar’s name should be considered for President’s post: MP Raut

MUMBAI:

Shiv Sena has firmly stressed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s name should be considered by all political parties in the 2022 presidential election.



In a TV interview on Sunday, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said as Pawar is a senior leader of the country, his name should be considered by all political parties.



He further said by 2022, there will be enough numbers “on our side” to decide the presidential candidate. Pawar made a decisive role in bringing together the Congress and the Shiv Sena to form government in alliance with his party in Maharashtra.



Asked about the opinion of other political parties on fielding the former Union minister and four-time state chief minister, Ms Raut said he has “merely proposed” Pawar’s name.



“I think other political parties can also propose other senior candidates for the post. By 2022, there will be enough numbers on our side to decide the presidential candidate,” said the Rajya Sabha member.