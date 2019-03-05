Pawar targets PM Modi

Nashik: While targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar on Monday said, “Narendra Modi is a national disaster. Everyone should get united to deal with it. If the government comes to power again, the dictatorship will come. Efforts should be taken to clear the national disaster in the form of Modi which has been brought by BJP to satisfy its political requirement.

“I have a doubt over the stand by state and central governments. There is a need to inspect electronic voting machines. The states which were ruled by BJP have now gone out of its hand. There will be a transformation in the rule in upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he stated.

Pawar was addressing the rally of party workers at Chopada lawns in the city.“He stated further that all parties in a meeting called by the Prime Minister after a terrorist attack gave their support for national unity, keeping aside their political differences and allowed the army to take its own decision. Jawans showed their bravery due to this. When Modi is stating that no one should politicise this, he himself started to do politics with his statement that the country is in safer hands. This is a plan by BJP to take political mileage out of this.

Farmer suicides are continuing. Prime Minister Shetkari Sanman Yojna is a false scheme. This government is like the house of a liar, Pawar added.

Former Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, “Uddhav Thackeray has joined them once again them. The government has cheated the people. Shiv Sena will equally responsible for anti-people decisions. Saffron alliance had lost power due to Bhujbal, so it is always targeting Bhujbal. I or Sameer will fight against this till workers and Nashikites are with us.”

“The country is facing a difficult situation today. Farmers are committing suicides.

griculture produce are not getting a proper price. Unemployment is on the rise. A social divide has widened. Government is disrespecting the Constitution of India. At this time it is my duty to ask questions to the government as one of the opposition leaders. Will the Chief Minister decide over this. Is this a dictatorship? We will table issues of Nashik and state. Though you issue threats to put into jail thousand times, we will not turn back,” he warned.

Former Minister Prashant Hiray, former MP Sameer Bhujbal and Devidas Pingale also expressed their views. MLC Hemant Takle, Pankaj Bhujbal, Narhari Zirwal, former MLC Jaywantrao Jadhav, Dr. Apurva Hiray and other party office bearers were also present.

Plan to shut HAL

During the regime of Manmohan Singh government, it had been decided to buy Rafale aircraft at Rs. 560 crore and to give their maintenance contract to HAL. However, BJP purchased them at Rs. 1550 crore and gave their maintenance contract to Amabani’s company, instead of HAL. This is a plan to shut HAL. Prime Minister is involved in this. Former Prime Minister is being criticised to hide scam in the defence ministry, Pawar said.